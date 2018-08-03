Woman’s grandson charged with setting her SUV on fire in Halton Hills

A Halton Hills man has been charged with arson, in connection with a vehicle fire.

READ MORE: 2 lower Hamilton fires under investigation

Shortly before midnight Thursday, Aug. 2, a resident on Fourth Line called the fire department when she noticed her 2010 Ford Flex SUV was on fire on her driveway.

Responding crews extinguished the fire, but the vehicle was gutted by the flames. Police say a man who was walking away from the fire was arrested for arson.

READ MORE: Stunt driver nabbed by Hamilton Police

Police say the accused, 32-year-old Kenneth Hume, is the grandson of the owner of the SUV. Police say they’re continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fire.