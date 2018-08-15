Sentencing for Saskatchewan man who abducted, sexually assaulted girl

A Saskatchewan man who waited for the exact second to kidnap an eight-year-old girl then sexually assaulted her has now been sentenced.

On Wednesday, Jared John Charles learned his fate at Prince Albert provincial court and was sentenced to eight years and 90 days behind bars.

The judge calling the facts of the case horrific and every parent’s worst nightmare.

“It’s hard to characterize it quite frankly as anything different,” Charles’ defence lawyer Greg Chovin said.

“It is horrific and as a parent myself I can imagine how that would feel but that’s only part of the equation that the court is required to look at.”

Earlier this year, the 20-year-old pleaded guilty to stalking a Prince Albert playground in July 2017 where he preyed upon the little girl who had been left momentarily unattended.

That’s when he abducted the child and sexually assaulted her for three hours before leaving the child in a wooded area.

The judge calling her truly remarkable after she walked more than seven kilometres to a farmyard to safety.

Hours later Charles was arrested and admitted to police that he abducted the girl because she looked small and weak.

“He does have some developmental delays that was made clear from the material that was before the court, he does have some FASD issues and significant background issues that I won’t get into,” Chovin said.

The Crown had sought a nine-year prison term, while the defence has asked for five years.

The judge is recommending Charles receive as much treatment as possible for fetal alcohol syndrome disorder and his sentence be served at the Regional Psychiatric Centre in Saskatoon.

Court heard last month during sentencing arguments that Charles has fetal alcohol syndrome, attention deficit disorder, and a history of approaching younger children.

He also lived in numerous foster homes throughout his youth.

The judge also noted during his decision that Charles’ background was one of the most severe he had seen in the last 10 years.

Charles had been treated by seven mental health professionals since youth and as documented in this case said he would be willing to undergo chemical castration if it would help.

“I think he’s very remorseful,” Chovin added.

In closing, the judge said upon Charles’ release, he would need to be supervised his entire life and have support in the community.

-With files from The Canadian Press