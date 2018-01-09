Jarrod Charles pleads guilty to 2 charges in Saskatchewan Amber Alert case

A man who was charged with the abduction of an eight-year-old girl last July from a playground in Prince Albert, Sask., has pleaded guilty to two charges.

Jarrod Charles pleaded guilty to kidnapping and sexual assault.

READ MORE: Preliminary hearing for suspect in girl’s abduction from Saskatchewan playground

He continues to maintain his innocence on an aggravated sexual assault charge.

A province-wide Amber Alert was issued on July 4, 2017 when the girl disappeared from a school playground.

Police said he was seen talking to the girl against a school wall, then grabbed her and put her into the back seat of his car. He then climbed into the front and drove away.

She was dropped off in a wooded area outside the city and walked to a nearby farm where the owner called for help.

READ MORE: Abducted Prince Albert, Sask. girl dropped off in woods, made way to farm

Charles was arrested a short time later at a business in Prince Albert.

He was sentenced in December 2016 to three-and-a-half months’ time served, as well as three years of probation, in connection with a case that involved a nine-year-old girl.

Charles was also to register with the National Sexual Offender Registry and not to be alone with children under the age of 16 unless he was with an adult who knew about his conviction.

With files from The Canadian Press