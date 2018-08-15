TDSB identifies teen boy who died trying to rescue woman and her son at Woodbine Beach

A 17-year-old boy who died trying to save a mother and her son in the water at Woodbine Beach last week has been identified as a high school student from Wexford Collegiate School for the Arts in Toronto.

The Toronto District School Board said Kyle Howard–Muthulingam was pulled from the water by rescue crews and succumbed to his injuries in hospital last Friday.

Authorities were called to Woodbine Beach near Lake Shore Boulevard East and Woodbine Avenue just before 2:40 p.m. on Aug. 10.

Police said a woman and her son were swimming when they encountered trouble. Bystanders, including Howard–Muthulingam, jumped in to try to help.

While the mother and son were taken out of the water safely, two of the bystanders were injured.

The school board said Howard–Muthulingam had just completed Grade 11 and was a talented dancer and actor.

Officials said Wexford will be open on Wednesday at 11 a.m. for students to pay tribute to the teen. Counselling services will also be available.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for the boy’s funeral service.

