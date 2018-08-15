Wildfire smoke prompts special air quality statement for Saskatchewan

Most of Saskatchewan is under a special air quality statement for Wednesday as smoke from wildfires in Western Canada spreads across the province.

Environment Canada said poor air quality and diminished visibility will be widespread while smoke remains in place.

Conditions are expected to improve Thursday in central regions, but hazy conditions are expected to persist in the south for several more days.

People may experience difficulty breathing and have symptoms such as coughing, throat irritation, headaches and shortness of breath.

Anyone experiencing any of these symptoms should avoid spending time outside and find an indoor space with clean air and good ventilation to spend time.

Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease are especially at risk. People with lung diseases, such as asthma and COPD, can be particularly sensitive to air pollution.

For advice on health risks, symptoms or precautions associated with heat or smoke, contact the Saskatchewan HealthLine at 811.

