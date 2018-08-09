SaskPower release top tips to reduce power use this summer

As temperatures soar above 30 degrees in the Queen City, Sask Power has issued some top tips to reduce power use.

Jonathan Tremblay from Sask Power told Global News, “With the very high temperatures forecast by Environment Canada, we should see new peak summer demand for power in Saskatchewan. This increased demands during the hot weather can also cause strain on the system.”

READ MORE: Heat warnings and air quality statements continue in Saskatchewan

SaskPower say these are they key things people can do to keep their power bills in check during a heat wave: