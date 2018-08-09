SaskPower release top tips to reduce power use this summer
As temperatures soar above 30 degrees in the Queen City, Sask Power has issued some top tips to reduce power use.
Jonathan Tremblay from Sask Power told Global News, “With the very high temperatures forecast by Environment Canada, we should see new peak summer demand for power in Saskatchewan. This increased demands during the hot weather can also cause strain on the system.”
SaskPower say these are they key things people can do to keep their power bills in check during a heat wave:
- A ceiling fan can use one-tenth the electricity of an air conditioner. To lower indoor temperatures by up to 10%, make sure the fan is rotating counter-clockwise.
- Keep your home cool by running your dishwasher in the evening. While you’re at it, lower your power bill by letting the dishes air-dry overnight.
- Microwaves give off less heat than stoves and use about 50% less electricity to cook the same amount of food.
- Air conditioning accounts for approx. 8% of your total power bill. To get the most out of your system, make sure the unit is operating properly and look for the ENERGY STAR® label.
- Consider having the unit services to make sure it is running efficiently.
- Close your blinds or curtains to block the sun’s heat from coming inside
- Use a programmable thermostat for times that you are away
- As with any time of the year, make sure lights, televisions and other electronics are turned off when no one’s in the room. A modern gaming console can use as much power as a refrigerator.
