Heat warnings and air quality statements continue in Saskatchewan

Most of Saskatchewan remains under a heat warning Thursday, and smoke from wildfires is causing poor air quality and reducing visibility.

Environment Canada said conditions are not expected to improve until the weekend and it’s advising people to take necessary precautions to protect themselves.

Heat warning

A ridge of high pressure will continue to spread hot temperatures across southern Saskatchewan over the next few days.

Daytime highs will be in the mid-30s and overnight lows will remain elevated, giving little relief from the prolonged heat wave.

Temperatures will moderate somewhat during the weekend before returning to normal values for this time of year next week.

People are being advised to take the following precautions:

Rescheduling outdoor activities to the cooler hours of the day

Taking frequent breaks

Staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water and other non-alcoholic and/or non-caffeinated beverages

Not leaving people or pets inside a closed vehicle for any length of time

Heat stroke or heat exhaustion is possible for some people. Watch for symptoms such as high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting, and unconsciousness.

Those most susceptible are vulnerable people, individuals with pre-existing heart, lung, kidney or nervous system conditions, outdoor workers, and those socially isolated.

Air quality statement

A westerly flow aloft is pushing smoke from wildfires in Alberta and B.C. into Saskatchewan, causing poor air quality and reduced visibility.

Smoke will continue to impact the province into Friday, and possibly the weekend.

People may experience difficulty breathing and have symptoms such as coughing, throat irritation, headaches and shortness of breath.

Anyone experiencing any of these symptoms should avoid spending time outside and find an indoor space with clean air and good ventilation to spend time.

For advice on health risks, symptoms or precautions associated with heat or smoke, contact the Saskatchewan HealthLine at 811.

