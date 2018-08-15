Suspect in custody after man shot in Toronto
A man is in custody following a shooting in Toronto late Tuesday night.
Toronto police responded to a call around 11 p.m. near Ontario Street and Wellesley Street.
Toronto paramedics said a man in his 20s was located with a gunshot wound and transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police said a male suspect was arrested and a firearm was recovered.
The shooting is the fourth in the past 24 hours following three daylight shootings in the city’s west end on Tuesday.
