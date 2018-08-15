Crime
August 15, 2018 6:28 am
Updated: August 15, 2018 6:29 am

Suspect in custody after man shot in Toronto

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

A Toronto Police Service cruiser.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A man is in custody following a shooting in Toronto late Tuesday night.

Toronto police responded to a call around 11 p.m. near Ontario Street and Wellesley Street.

Police investigating 3 separate daylight shootings in Toronto's west end

Toronto paramedics said a man in his 20s was located with a gunshot wound and transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said a male suspect was arrested and a firearm was recovered.

The shooting is the fourth in the past 24 hours following three daylight shootings in the city’s west end on Tuesday.

