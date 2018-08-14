Kingston philanthropist Regina ‘Gini’ Rosen passes away

A tireless champion for the Kingston community has passed away. Regina Rosen known to many as “Gini” died on Monday night.

Talk about a force of nature. She was a very active member of the community for decades with her fundraising, charitable work as well as contributing her time and effort to the arts and social justice.

“Gini was a remarkable woman and contributor to our community,” said Tina Bailey, executive director of the Community Foundation for Kingston and Area.

“She was a true philanthropist supporting many organizations and causes in our community from the arts to Queen’s University to the Beth Israel Synagogue and of course the community foundation.” READ MORE: Kingston Community Foundation report focuses on aging population challenges and solutions

Gini also worked for many years as the entertainment reporter at CKWS Television. Her name is attached to the main auditorium of the Grand Theatre where she championed a renovation a decade ago.

Bailey says Rosen was a passionate leader and an advocate for making the community a better place for all involved.

“Gini loved the word communitarian, the link between an individual and their community, and Gini was a true communitarian and an inspiration to us for how we can work together to make our community better.” READ MORE: Kingston General Hospital Auxiliary commits $2.5 million in $550 million redevelopment project

A funeral for Rosen is set for this Thursday at 2 p.m. at the Beth Israel Synagogue in Kingston.