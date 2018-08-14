Victoria police officer injured after collision with suspected drunk driver

The Victoria Police Department said one of its officers was injured after his patrol van was struck by an impaired driver early Tuesday morning.

Police said early indications suggest a vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign at Cook Street and Dallas Road and collided with a patrol van just before 3 a.m.

Police say the driver took a breathalyzer test and blew well over the legal limit.

The officer was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Victoria Police Chief Del Manak, officers responded to a fatal crash on Cook Street earlier that night.

“This collision underscores the risks our officers take by simply doing their jobs,” Del Manak said.

“Earlier in the evening, this patrol shift responded to a motor vehicle collision between a motorcycle and a car that unfortunately claimed the motorcyclist’s life. A few hours later, these same officers saw one of their own injured in a collision that involved an impaired driver on the very same road. This underscores the types of harm, both physical and psychological, that our officers are exposed to on a daily basis.”

