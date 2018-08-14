Canada
Books of condolences for families of Fredericton officers killed at Toronto police headquarters

By Staff The Canadian Press

Books of condolences have been placed in the lobby of Toronto police headquarters.

Sanjeet Kaur / Toronto Police Service
Toronto police say members of the public can sign books of condolences at the force’s headquarters for the families of two officers killed in Fredericton last week.

They say the books will be privately delivered to the families of Const. Robb Costello and Const. Sara Burns.

Costello was a 20-year veteran of the force, while Burns had been on the job for two years.

The officers were among four people killed in a shooting rampage in Fredericton on Friday.

Investigators have said the officers were shot while responding to reports of gunfire at an apartment complex.

Two civilians, Bobbie Lee Wright and Donnie Robichaud, were also killed.

