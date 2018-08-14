Hands Across the City: Fredericton residents reach out to show support for shooting victims

The Fredericton apartment complex that was the scene of Friday’s shooting that killed four people has been released back to the owner.

Fredericton police say in a tweet that affected tenants should contact the landlord about when they can return home because there was “some damage done during the police operation.”

Bobbie Lee Wright and Donnie Robichaud died in the shooting along with Const. Robb Costello and Const. Sara Burns of Fredericton police.

Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, was charged with four counts of first-degree murder. He is set to appear in court on Aug. 27.

Tributes to the victims continued Monday evening as thousands of people turned out to express their grief, hold hands and show support for their city.

Jessica Millier said she organized Hands Across the City as a way to bring people together.

People holding hands were lined across the walking bridge that spans the St. John River and along the walking trails that hug the shorelines on the north and south sides of the city.

“My city’s hurt, and they’re grieving, and they’re hurt deeply,” said Fredericton Mayor Mike O’Brien.

“This is a collective grief, a collective mourning. and we will collectively heal,” he said.

Four minutes of silence has begun. One minute for each of the four victims pic.twitter.com/jCIiPKE7qu — Morganne Campbell (@Morganne_C) August 13, 2018

Meanwhile, people in Canada’s largest city are invited to sign books of condolences Tuesday.

The Toronto Police Service said it would make the books available in the main lobby of its College Street headquarters and later plans to present them privately to the families of the fallen officers.

Police in Fredericton said the man accused in one of the deadliest shootings in New Brunswick’s history had a firearms licence and allegedly used a gun that can be legally obtained in Canada.

During a news conference Monday, police said the long gun investigators believe was used in the attack is commonly available for purchase, and is not a prohibited or restricted weapon.

Chief Leanne Fitch also urged the public to be patient saying the police investigation is “very much active and is focused on finding facts.”

Fitch also confirmed one of the officers who responded to the shooting on the city’s north side was wearing a camera, although she wouldn’t say which one.

Police said the body camera evidence was downloaded and provided to the RCMP as part of its homicide investigation.

The province’s Court of Queen’s Bench also issued a publication ban Monday on certain court documents in the case, hours after media reported their contents.