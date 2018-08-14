Politics
August 14, 2018 3:17 pm
Updated: August 14, 2018 3:39 pm

Contract to audit Ontario government spending awarded to EY Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Treasury Board President Peter Bethlenfalvy discussed the line-by-line audit to be done on Ontario's finances, saying it will be a longer-term approach compared to the commission. (July 17)

A A

TORONTO – Ontario has awarded a contract for a promised line-by-line audit of government spending to EY Canada.

Treasury Board President Peter Bethlenfalvy says the firm will conduct an audit of all government programs and services, something Premier Doug Ford promised during the spring election campaign.

Story continues below

Bethenfalvy says the audit, combined with an independent commission of inquiry, will help the new Progressive Conservative government assess the province’s financial position.

READ MORE: Former BC premier to lead inquiry into previous Liberal government’s spending in Ontario

Last month, the Tory government appointed former B.C. premier Gordon Campbell to head up the commission to probe the last 15 years of the former Liberal government’s spending.

Bethlenfalvy says the government will also launch a series of public consultation sessions on provincial spending.

The audit firm will have until Sept. 30 to file its final report while the deadline for the commission’s report is Aug. 30.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Doug Ford
EY Canada
Gordon Campbell
Government spending
Ontario government
Ontario government spending
Ontario line by line audit
Peter Bethenfalvy

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News