July 17, 2018 11:25 am

Doug Ford to announce Commission of Inquiry into previous Liberal government’s spending

By Staff The Canadian Press

Doug Ford speaks to the media in Toronto, on Friday, June 8, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS / Nathan Denette
TORONTO – Ontario’s new Progressive Conservative government is expected to announce details today of an inquiry into the previous Liberal government’s spending.

The Canadian Press has learned that Premier Doug Ford will announce the Commission of Inquiry that will look at the provincial deficit and come up with ways to address it.

Ford is expected to name the person who will head the three-member panel.

He is also expected today to issue a request for proposals for a value-for-money audit of the government books.

The premier pledged that the commission of inquiry would build on the work of the province’s auditor general, who has been critical of government accounting standards that she said understate its deficits by billions.

Ford will make the announcements this afternoon with Finance Minister Vic Fedeli and Treasury Board President Peter Bethlenfalvy.

