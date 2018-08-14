West Winnipeg homicide was a murder-suicide, say police
A homicide earlier this month in west Winnipeg was a murder-suicide, police said Tuesday.
Police were called to the home on Wordsworth Way in the Kirkfield neighbourhood on Aug. 7 after getting a phone call asking police to do a wellness check. Inside they found two men, both dead.
Police have identified the men as Kok Aun Tee, 37, and Luis Miguel Almeida, 33.
The deaths were domestic in nature, said police. Tee was assaulted and “sustained fatal injuries” while Almeida’s death was self-inflicted.
WATCH: WPS Const. Rob Carver said officers don’t believe there to be any outstanding safety concern for neighbours.
