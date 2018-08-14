‘$100,000 Pyramid’ contestant confuses Barack Obama with Osama bin Laden

During Sunday’s episode of The $100,000 Pyramid, contestant Evan Kaufman was supposed to get Saturday Night Live alum Tim Meadows to guess the clue, which was “people whose last name is Obama.”

As Kaufman’s round began, instead of naming the obvious — former U.S. President Barack Obama, or his wife, former first lady Michelle, or his daughters Sasha and Malia Obama — he blurted out “Bin Laden,” as in the former Al Qaeda leader, Osama bin Laden.

After taking another pause, Kaufman said “Barack,” to which Meadows answered “Obama.”

The game show pairs a contestant with a celebrity as they offer clues based on a topic for their partner to guess.

Kaufman’s moment went viral on Twitter, with many people shaming him for making such a huge mix-up.

No matter how your Monday is going, just remember:

At least you’re not the guy on The $100,000 Pyramid who saw the subject “People Named Obama” and gave the clue “Bin Laden.”https://t.co/knrHKVIE4Q — Chad Mosher (@ChadMosher) August 13, 2018

Pyramid category: People whose last name is Obama Man on the show: ………..Bin Laden WHERE DO THEY FIND THESE IDIOTS LMFAO — Morgan (@Shmergzzz) August 13, 2018

choking on my own tongue. pic.twitter.com/9VtRysTXEL — bobby (@bobby) August 13, 2018

Anyone else not fully buying the Evan Kaufman explanation for the $100,000 Pyramid incident? I mean, I understand he's human, brain farts happen, it's a high-pressure situation, but…? No ill feelings towards him; I just find it perplexing. — Ashley Bovin (@aruthbovin) August 14, 2018

On Monday, Kaufman tried to defend himself in a series of tweets. “So this is me below. Racist $100,000 Pyramid Guy. Let me tell you the story about perhaps the most embarrassing moment of my life #KillMe,” Kaufman began.

So. This is me below. Racist $100,000 Pyramid Guy. Let me tell you the story about perhaps the most embarrassing moment of my life. #KillMe (Thread 1/13) https://t.co/CcyxnxXsC9 — Evan Kaufman (@EvanKaufman) August 14, 2018

“I was on $100,000 Pyramid. I’m playing with Tim Meadows, one of my heroes from SNL. My son had been born two weeks prior. I am very tired but excited to win money for my family. We play up the whole tired Dad thing,” Kaufman tweeted.

I was on $100,000 Pyramid. I’m playing with Tim Meadows, one of my heroes from SNL. My son had been born two weeks prior. I am very tired but excited to win money for my family. We play up the whole tired Dad thing. (2/13) — Evan Kaufman (@EvanKaufman) August 14, 2018

He continued: “The producers of the show tell us beforehand, if we get to the final round, to study the questions VERY hard. ‘People misread them!’ They say. They have no idea.”

The producers of the show tell us beforehand, if we get to the final round, to study the questions VERY hard. “People misread them!” They say. They have no idea. (3/13) — Evan Kaufman (@EvanKaufman) August 14, 2018

“I lose my first round. I think, oh well… no Pyramid for me. Then Meadows and I go on a run in the second round. We’re having fun, he’s cracking jokes! This is great,” he tweeted.

I lose my first round. I think, oh well… no Pyramid for me. Then Meadows and I go on a run in the second round. We’re having fun, he’s cracking jokes! This is great. (4/13) — Evan Kaufman (@EvanKaufman) August 14, 2018

“I make it to the final round/ I remember what the producers said. I try and focus. READ THE QUESTIONS CAREFULLY. The first square flips. I breathe. I read “People Whose Last Name is Obama.” I freeze. There’s only one. BARACK OBAMA. The man I would have vote for three times*! (*H/T Jordan Peele). ‘Who else is a former Obama’ My brain is racing. I need to list multiple people. I can’t just say Barack. What I should have said was, ‘Michelle, Sasha, Malia, Bo! The PORTUGUESE WATER DOG BO!,'” Kaufman tweeted.

I make it to the final round. I remember what the producers said. I try and focus. READ THE QUESTIONS CAREFULLY. (5/13) — Evan Kaufman (@EvanKaufman) August 14, 2018

The first square flips. I breathe. I read “People Whose Last Name is Obama.” I freeze. There’s only one. BARACK OBAMA. The man I would have voted for three times*! (*H/T Jordan Peele) (6/13) — Evan Kaufman (@EvanKaufman) August 14, 2018

“Who else is a famous Obama?” My brain is racing. I need to list multiple people. I can’t just say Barack. What I should have said was, “Michelle, Sasha, Malia, Bo! The PORTUGUESE WATER DOG BO!” (7/13) — Evan Kaufman (@EvanKaufman) August 14, 2018

He continued: “Here’s what my brain decided. Who is associated with Obama? Who did he kill? What sounds like Obama! And so you have this perfectly viral clip. A clip that is insanely funny. It would be so funny if it wasn’t me. The editing is impeccable. The little breath I take? I’m working so hard to get it right. But this just goes to show you that even a liberal Globalist Cuck like yours truly has some inherent racism lurking in my brain. What a disaster.”

Here’s what my brain decided. Who is associated with Obama? Who did he kill? What sounds like Obama! (8/13) — Evan Kaufman (@EvanKaufman) August 14, 2018

And so you have this perfectly viral clip. A clip that is insanely funny. It would be so funny if it wasn’t me. The editing is impeccable. The little breath I take? I’m working so hard to get it right. (9/13) — Evan Kaufman (@EvanKaufman) August 14, 2018

But this just goes to show you that even a liberal Globalist Cuck like yours truly has some inherent racism lurking in my brain. What a disaster. (10/13) — Evan Kaufman (@EvanKaufman) August 14, 2018

“What you don’t see in this clip is me, shocked, correcting myself and saying Barack. Tim gets the answer. We get stumped on Margarita a few questions later. Turns out Margarita is Tim Meadow’s Grandmother’s name. Tim feels bad he lost the money for me, because he’s sweet. Kathy Najimy can’t look me in the eye. I leave knowing that my day of reckoning is coming. Maybe they can cut it out? They can’t… it’s timed,” he revealed.

What you don’t see in this clip is me, shocked, correcting myself and saying Barack. Tim gets the answer. We get stumped on Margarita a few questions later. Turns out Margarita is Tim Meadow’s Grandmother’s name. (11/13) — Evan Kaufman (@EvanKaufman) August 14, 2018

Tim feels bad he lost the money for me, because he's sweet. Kathy Najimy can't look me in the eye. I leave knowing that my day of reckoning is coming. Maybe they can cut it out? They can't… it's timed. (12/13) — Evan Kaufman (@EvanKaufman) August 14, 2018

“I leave with $8,500… and the story of the worst pyramid guess of all-time,” Kaufman concluded.

I leave with $8500… and the story of the worst pyramid guess of all-time. (13/13 Fin) — Evan Kaufman (@EvanKaufman) August 14, 2018

The $100,000 Pyramid host Michael Strahan also commented on the situation, responding to someone on Twitter who urged him to confirm the clip “is not real.”

“It’s real my friend, Strahan wrote. “As they say in sports ‘Film Don’t Lie.’ Lol.

. @Richeisen It’s real my friend. As they say in sports “Film Don’t Lie”. Lol https://t.co/MhqFS36Guz — Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) August 14, 2018

Watch the clip in the video above.