Manitoba RCMP nab speeder going 182 km/h with baby, toddler in back seat

Manitoba RCMP say a man faces nearly $1,300 in fines after he was caught speeding along the Trans Canada Highway at 182 km/h with two small children in the back seat.

Police said Tuesday they clocked the man, 33, shooting down Hwy 1 near Carberry.

In the backseat was a baby, in a proper car seat, and a two-year-old, who was only sitting in a booster seat.

The speeding ticket came to $992. He was also charged with driving a car when a child is not properly restrained, which yields a $298 fine.

