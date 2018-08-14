Health unit warns residents after mosquitoes in Alliston test positive for West Nile

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is warning residents after a second mosquito pool tested positive for the West Nile virus.

According to the health unit, the mosquitoes which tested positive were collected from a trap in Alliston.

A mosquito pool in Bradford West Gwillimbury tested positive for the virus on July 30.

The health unit is reminding residents to protect themselves against mosquito bites by using an approved mosquito repellent and following the manufacturer’s instructions.

According to health officials, residents should wear light-coloured clothing, should cover up in areas where mosquitoes are active and should stay indoors when they are the most active, especially at dusk and dawn.

The health unit is also asking residents to reduce the amount of mosquito breeding sites by removing standing water around their house and cottage.

According to the health unit, officials are continuing to monitor for the West Nile virus in the area, as well as throughout Simcoe Muskoka.