Police asking public’s help in locating missing Collingwood woman

Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 74-year-old Arlene Bouwman, last seen on Monday in the Collingwood area.

According to police, Bouwman was last seen in Collingwood driving an older model grey Pontiac Grand Prix with Ontario licence plate 519 ZFP.

Police have described Bouwman as a woman, about five-feet-tall, weighing around 90 pounds. She has short, wavy grey hair.

Officers and her family are concerned for her well-being and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Collingwood OPP at 1-888-310-1122.