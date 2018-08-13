Red Cross providing assistance to 39 families impacted by north Regina fire

The Red Cross is assisting 39 families impacted by a fire that engulfed a 32 unit apartment complex in north Regina late Saturday evening.

“They seem to be doing well, obviously they’re very concerned and so we support them where we can and offer them the help the Red Cross can in the means of shelter, food and clothing and referrals if they need it,” outreach coordinator Georgiana Schuring said.

Eighteen-year-old Tanis Severson came home from work to see her four story building on Hanbidge Crescent engulfed in flames, taking with it a lifetime of memories.

“I was devastated, this is my home. I’ve been here for like 15 or 16 years- everything I have, everything I own, is in that building,” Severson said.

Fire crews were called out shortly before midnight and when they arrived on scene flames could be seen coming from the roof. Additional support had to be called in and the building was evacuated.

“It was very scary there were tons of people back at the church here crying, talking about how they don’t have insurance, that they’re losing everything,” Severson’s mom, Tricia Jordon said.

Because many of the tenants don’t have insurance, a Go Fund Me page has been set up to help those affected rebuild their lives.

It took crews more than five hours to get the fire under control. While the cause and exact location are still under investigation, it’s believed the fire started in the attic or top floor.

Officials say around 50 people are now homeless, as there is no timeline on when residents will be able to return or what will happen to the building.

Canadian Red Cross is available to those who impacted and can provide housing, clothes and food for up to 72 hours by calling 1-888-800-6493.