Local Peterborough committee to revise protocol when needles found in public

It’s been an ongoing issue in Peterborough — needles being found in public places, and now, Peterborough Public Works tells Chex News they are noticing an increase in telephone calls regarding exposed needles on public property.

People who work in the downtown core are also noticing that needles are often being washed in the water after a big rainstorm and they usually have their caps on them.

To safely collect a needle, Peterborough Public Health advises the public to make sure you wear rubber or puncture proof gloves, use tongs, pliers, or tweezers, and place needles in an approved yellow sharps container. Otherwise, place needles in a puncture-proof container with a screw top.

To dispose of needles safely, take the needle for free disposal to any pharmacy in Peterborough city or county, or the household hazardous waste depot, and do not place needles in your household waste or recycling bin.

A local committee comprised of staff from Peterborough Public Health, PARN, Peterborough police, Peterborough County OPP, Peterborough County, Peterborough City, and Fourcast, have been meeting to revise the current found-needle protocol, to make it clear who can respond to reports of found needles or other harm-reduction materials.

The group will be introducing the new protocol in the next few months.

