Saskatoon weather outlook: from hottest to coolest days of summer

Hopping from the hottest to the coolest day of summer so far.

Saskatoon forecast

Monday

After a remarkable Friday with record heat followed by a smoky weekend with daytime highs falling from the upper 20s on Saturday to the low 20s, Sunday an even cooler start to the work week moved in.

Mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in low double digits kicked things off Monday morning with a few spatterings of showers as we warmed into the mid-teens heading into the noon hour.

18 records broken in #Sask yesterday as temps soared as high as 40 degrees! Saskatoon shattered a record from 1984 of 37.7 degrees with our Friday high of 38.2 https://t.co/7m2lCzY8yP #yxe #skstorm pic.twitter.com/Nq7Zea8d3f — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) August 11, 2018

Clouds and a slight chance of showers sticks around for the rest of the day with a breezy northwesterly wind keeping the mercury back in the teens all day, making Monday the coolest day so far this summer.

Monday night

Clouds clear out during the evening along with the slight chance of showers as we cool back into mid-single digits overnight with some fog and mist developing overnight.

Tuesday

Fog will fizzle quickly in the morning as the sun comes back out with just a few higher clouds flipping through into the afternoon.

Temperatures will be on the rise once again with an afternoon high headed for the mid-20s as a breezy southwesterly wind kicks in.

Wednesday-Friday

Warmer days sweep back in mid-week with daytime highs hopping back into the low 30s Wednesday and Thursday before bumping back a bit into the upper 20s on Friday.

Partly to mostly sunny skies will dominate the period with a slight chance of late day showers Thursday and Friday.

Weekend Outlook

The weekend forecast is still a little uncertain, but at this point a mix of sun and cloud is likely with a slight chance of showers on Saturday as daytime highs drop back into the mid-20s.

The August 13 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Brent Lariviere in Prince Albert:

