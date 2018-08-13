Air quality advisory issued for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley as smoke, haze blanket region

An air quality advisory has been issued again for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley as residents in the region woke up to smoky and hazy skies.

The advisory has been issued for the region because of high concentrations of fine particulate matter due to wildfire smoke burning throughout the Pacific Northwest.

Metro Vancouver says on Saturday, clean marine air swept through the region resulting in a clearing of the smoke from last week.

However, as it transitioned to the next weather pattern, the winds changed to a northwest flow and by late evening on Sunday, smoke was measured throughout the region.

Elevated levels of fine particulate matter are expected to persist until there is a change in fire and/or weather conditions.

READ MORE: Eastern Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley placed under air quality advisory

Exposure to ground-level ozone can be particularly harmful to infants and the elderly, along with people who have health problems such as asthma or heart and lung disease.

The region is advising people to avoid strenuous activity later in the day. It also says anyone who shows symptoms such as coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath or chest discomfort should seek medical advice.

Many people have been posting photos to social media of the hazy conditions on Monday.

Even creepier sunset last night… pic.twitter.com/Ke0Aiu0P7r — David Warner (@docdave007) August 13, 2018

Good morning! Downtown Vancouver towercam showing a little fog and a touch of haze. Look for a sunny week overall with still some of that high level smoke floating around. Warm all week with highs in the mid to upper 20's! pic.twitter.com/jostDoTj56 — Mark Madryga (@MMadryga) August 13, 2018

The combination of #BCwildfire smoke and fog is making for an eerie sunrise this morning in #Vancouver #BCstorm #bcwx pic.twitter.com/pYi40VeMeB — Matt MacDonald (@meteo_matt) August 13, 2018

Monday morning smokey west coast skies. Don't throw your cigarette butts out the car window among other things. #nofilter #climatechange pic.twitter.com/zgpLfcS9PS — Profane_Plays (@Profane_Plays) August 13, 2018