Nominations open for 2019 Saskatchewan Order of Merit

Lt.-Gov. W. Thomas Molloy announced Monday nominations will be accepted until Nov. 1, 2018 for the 2019 recipients of the Saskatchewan Order of Merit.

“The Saskatchewan Order of Merit enables us to recognize our most outstanding citizens,” Molloy said. “Our province is full of committed individuals who have made our home a better place. I encourage everyone to consider nominating a deserving person for our highest honour.”

The Saskatchewan Order of Merit was established in 1985 to recognize excellence, achievement, and contributions to the cultural, social and economic well-being of the province.

READ MORE: Province announces 2018 Saskatchewan Order of Merit recipients

Previous recipients have come from diverse backgrounds and have made contributions to the arts, business and industry, agriculture and volunteer service.

Nominees must be current or former long-term residents of Saskatchewan.

Any individual or group can submit a nomination, but the nomination must be for an individual, not an organization.

Posthumous nominations are accepted within one year of an individual’s date of death.

The recipients of the Saskatchewan Order of Merit will be invested by the lieutenant-governor at a ceremony in the spring of 2019.

To nominate a deserving individual, or to learn more, visit the website here.