Northeastern New Brunswick under heat warning: Environment Canada

Northeastern New Brunswick is now under a heat warning, according to Environment Canada.

The federal agency has issued the warning for the Acadian Peninsula, Bathurst and Miramichi areas.

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-30s C on Monday and Tuesday.

WATCH: Moncton shelter kept busy during heat wave

However, a hot and humid air mass will cause humidex values to reach 38 C.

Environment Canada is recommending that New Brunswickers drink plenty of water and stay in a cool place.

Cooler conditions are expected on Wednesday.