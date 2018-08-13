Northeastern New Brunswick under heat warning: Environment Canada
Northeastern New Brunswick is now under a heat warning, according to Environment Canada.
The federal agency has issued the warning for the Acadian Peninsula, Bathurst and Miramichi areas.
Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-30s C on Monday and Tuesday.
However, a hot and humid air mass will cause humidex values to reach 38 C.
Environment Canada is recommending that New Brunswickers drink plenty of water and stay in a cool place.
Cooler conditions are expected on Wednesday.
