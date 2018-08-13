Environment
August 13, 2018 12:23 pm

Northeastern New Brunswick under heat warning: Environment Canada

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

File - Portions of New Brunswick are now under a heat warning, according to Environment Canada.

Alexander Quon
Northeastern New Brunswick is now under a heat warning, according to Environment Canada.

The federal agency has issued the warning for the Acadian Peninsula, Bathurst and Miramichi areas.

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-30s C on Monday and Tuesday.

WATCH: Moncton shelter kept busy during heat wave

However, a hot and humid air mass will cause humidex values to reach 38 C.

Environment Canada is recommending that New Brunswickers drink plenty of water and stay in a cool place.

Cooler conditions are expected on Wednesday.

 

