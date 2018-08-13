‘Nobody even told me’: Recording reveals Trump’s confusion on Omarosa’s firing

Former presidential adviser and Apprentice contestant, Omarosa Manigault Newman released another audio recording of a conversation about her termination from the White House — this time apparently with U.S. President Donald Trump.

During the recording, which was aired exclusively on NBC’s Today Show Monday morning, Trump appears to be surprised that she had been dismissed by Chief of Staff John Kelly and can be heard saying: “Nobody even told me about it.”

Manigault Newman said she recorded the phone call with Trump a day after she was fired by Kelly in December 2017.

The president took to Twitter Monday morning, criticizing Omarosa, saying: “Wacky Omarosa, who got fired 3 times on the Apprentice, now got fired for the last time. She never made it, never will. She begged me for a job, tears in her eyes. I said Ok. People in the White House hated her. She was vicious, but not smart.”

He then tweeted: “While I know it’s “not presidential” to take on a lowlife like Omarosa, and while I would rather not be doing so, this is a modern day form of communication and I know the Fake News Media will be working overtime to make even Wacky Omarosa look legitimate as possible. Sorry!”

What was heard on the call

In the phone call, Trump is first heard saying: “Omarosa what’s going on? I just saw on the news that you’re thinking about leaving? What happened?” Trump is heard saying on the tape.

“General Kelly came to me and said that you guys wanted me to leave,” Manigault Newman said.

“No…I, I. Nobody even told me about it,” Trump replied.

Manigault Newman then says, “Wow,” before Trump is heard saying: “You know they run a big operation, but I didn’t know it. I didn’t know that. Goddamn it. I don’t love you leaving at all.”

NBC News said it does not know what was heard before or after the exchange between the two.

While the latest recording appears to show Trump was unaware of the firing, Manigault Newman said on Today that Trump may have instructed Kelly to do it, but she offered no evidence.

Manigault Newman also secretly record Kelly firing her

The recording comes a day after the reality television star revealed she also recorded Kelly firing her inside the high-security White House Situation Room.

Parts of her of the recordings were aired on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday as Manigault Newman promoted her new book, Unhinged.

She was harshly criticized by Trump aides and national security experts for the secret recordings saying it was a serious breach of ethics and security.

In a statement, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said: “The very idea a staff member would sneak a recording device into the White House Situation Room, shows a blatant disregard for our national security.”

Manigault Newman defended the recordings saying she had to protect herself and has “no regrets about it.”