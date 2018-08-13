Crime
August 13, 2018
Updated: August 13, 2018 6:52 am

Police investigating after multiple people shot near plaza in North York

Toronto police are investigating after three people were shot near a plaza in North York.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. Monday at Jane Street and Wilson Avenue.

Police said they located two male victims at the scene and another person was located shortly after.

Authorities said the injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police have not released any suspect description.

