August 12, 2018 5:53 pm

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Calgary

By Online Journalist  Global News

A thunderstorm warning was issued for Calgary on Sunday afternoon by Environment Canada. (Photo taken Aug. 1, 2018)

Chris Bassett/Global News
Environment Canada upgraded a severe thunderstorm watch to a warning shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The storm is just northwest of Calgary heading in a southeastern direction.

The agency said there is the possibility of strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

The thunderstorms have the potential to become severe, but the alert said they will weaken Sunday evening.

For the latest information on watches and warnings, visit Calgary’s Weather Alerts.

