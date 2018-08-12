Local brewers on tap at Winnipeg Beer Festival

Some of the biggest names in local craft brewing are on display at Fort Gibraltar Sunday as the Winnipeg Beer Festival gets under way.

READ MORE: SLV’s three things to do for the weekend of August 10

Stone Angel Brewing is one of 14 brewers featured at the festival. They’ve been brewing professionally in Winnipeg for just over a year.

They hope to offer beer lovers something different from what they normally find on the shelves.

“I like the creativity aspect of it and coming up with new recipes,” said Paul McMullan with Stone Angel Brewing.

“Nothing beats seeing someone else have your beer and then saying ‘This is amazing.'”

Even with the intense heat wave that’s gripped the city for the past week, organizers say safety is front of mind at the outdoor festival.

Shawn Brandson with Gibraltar Dining says the great hall inside Fort Gibraltar is fully air-conditioned, and there are water stations throughout the park.

READ MORE: Record-breaking temperatures to continue across southern Manitoba

“Once the sun goes down it’ll get a bit cooler,” Brandson said.