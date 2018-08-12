Record-breaking temperatures to continue across southern Manitoba

The heatwave across Manitoba could continue to break records Sunday.

The forecast high is 38 degrees Celsius in Winnipeg, which would top the old record set back in 1972 of 35 degrees.

Environment Canada’s David Baggaley told 680 CJOB that Winnipeg was only one of 10 records across Manitoba that were busted open.

“Pretty much the whole southern section of Manitoba hit major records, with temperatures in the mid-to-high thirties all across the board in Brandon, Dauphin, Fisher Branch, Gimli, Gretna, Island Lake, Melita, Pinewa, Portage la Prairie and Winnipeg,” said Baggaley.

On Saturday, the old record set in 1978 of 34.9 degrees Celsius was crushed as the city of Winnipeg reached a high of 37.1.