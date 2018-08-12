Smoke lingers over the Okanagan

A special air quality statement remains in effect over the Okanagan because of wildfire smoke.

On Sunday morning, the air quality index ranked the Central and North and Okanagan at a nine, which indicates a high risk.

The South Okanagan was ranked at an eight, also indicating a high risk.

The air quality throughout much of the region is expected to drop to a moderate risk Sunday night and stay fairly steady through to Monday.

Officials recommend people with breathing difficulties stay inside and use an air conditioner that filters air.