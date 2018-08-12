Canada
August 12, 2018 3:06 pm

Smoke lingers over the Okanagan

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News
Jim Douglas / Global News
A A

A special air quality statement remains in effect over the Okanagan because of wildfire smoke.

On Sunday morning, the air quality index ranked the Central and North and Okanagan at a nine, which indicates a high risk.

The South Okanagan was ranked at an eight, also indicating a high risk.

READ MORE: Lightning sparks 21 new fires in Southern Interior; 5 near Peachland

The air quality throughout much of the region is expected to drop to a moderate risk Sunday night and stay fairly steady through to Monday.

Officials recommend people with breathing difficulties stay inside and use an air conditioner that filters air.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Air Quality
Air quality statement
Kelown
Okanagan
penticton
Smoke
Vernon
Wildfire
Wildfire Smoke

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News