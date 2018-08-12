U.S. set deadline for Turkey to release pastor, says Turkish president

The United States gave Turkey a deadline until last Wednesday, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday, to release an American pastor being tried by a Turkish court.

Evangelical pastor Andrew Brunson had been in jail for almost 20 months when a court in July ordered him to be moved to house arrest. Since then, Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have called for his release, while Ankara says the decision is up to the courts.

Speaking to supporters in the Black Sea coastal city of Trabzon, Erdogan revealed details of negotiations held last week between the two countries, saying Washington had threatened sanctions if Turkey refused to release the pastor.

“If we did not release him, they said they would sanction us,” Erdogan said. “What happened? Immediately, we have imposed the same sanctions on their ministers.”

In response, Washington sanctioned two Turkish ministers, and on Friday, Trump announced the United States was doubling tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Turkey, saying relations with Ankara were “not good at this time.”

WATCH: Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday that the U.S. would impose “significant sanctions” on Turkey if pastor Andrew Brunson, who is being held under house arrest, is not set free.

“Our response to those who wage a trade war against the whole world and include our country in that would be heading towards new markets and new alliances,” Erdogan said.

Economic troubles

On Sunday, Erdogan also stood by his opposition to high interest rates despite sharp falls in the currency, saying the lira’s weakness did not reflect the country’s economic realities.

Speaking to supporters in Trabzon, Erdogan dismissed suggestions that Turkey was in a financial crisis like those seen in Asia two decades ago, dampening expectations of a rate rise to support the currency.

READ MORE: Turkey is a ‘target of economic war’, Turkish president says

The Turkish lira has lost about 40 percent of its value this year, largely over worries about Erdogan’s influence over the economy, his repeated calls for lower interest rates in the face of high inflation, and worsening ties with the United States.

WATCH: Turkey preparing to trade through national currencies with China, Russia, Erdogan says

“Interest rates are an exploitation tool that makes the rich richer and the poor poorer,” Erdogan said. “Nobody should try to make us fall into this trap, we won’t be fooled by this plot, nobody should get excited.”

Erdogan, who has called himself the “enemy of interest rates,” wants cheap credit from banks to fuel growth, but investors fear the economy is overheating and could be set for a hard landing.

His comments on interest rates — and his recent appointment of his son-in-law as finance minister — have heightened perceptions that the central bank is not independent.

On Sunday, he said the lira’s free-fall was the result of a plot and did not reflect Turkey’s economic fundamentals.

“What is the reason for all this storm in a tea cup? There is no economic reason for this … This is called carrying out an operation against Turkey,” he said.

Erdogan’s remarks also knocked back investors’ expectations of a rate hike from the central bank.

READ MORE: Turkey’s currency drops after Trump announces hikes on aluminum, steel tariffs

The central bank raised interest rates to support the lira in an emergency move in May, but it did not tighten monetary policy at its last meeting.

On Friday, the lira sank to a fresh record low, falling as much as 17 percent at one point, prompting calls from investors for central bank action to shore up the lira.

Erdogan repeated his call for Turks to sell dollars and buy lira to shore up the currency, while telling business owners not to stock up on dollars.

“I am specifically addressing our manufacturers: Do not rush to the banks to buy dollars. Do not take a stance saying ‘We are bankrupt, we are done, we should guarantee ourselves’. If you do that, that would be wrong.”