Winnipeg police looking for missing North Kildonan man

An 80-year-old man has gone missing and Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

George Lepine was last seen in the North Kildonan area of Winnipeg in the morning of Thursday, August 9.

Lepine is described as Caucasian, five-foot-five inches in height with a medium build and grey balding hair.

He was last seen wearing glasses with thin frames, a brown plaid shirt and blue jeans.

Police are concerned for Lepine’s well-being and are asking anyone with information to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.