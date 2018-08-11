Winnipeg Blue Bombers survive late game scare to beat Hamilton Tiger-Cats 29-23

For the second time this season the Hamilton Tiger-Cats are entering their bye week on a downer.

Hamilton dropped to 3-5 after falling 29-23 in Winnipeg Friday night.

Blue Bombers quarterback Matt Nichols threw for 180 yards and two touchdowns, while Andrew Harris rushed 16 times for 82 yards and a TD as Winnipeg improved to 5-3, including 3-1 at home.

Harris also made four catches for 46 yards, both team highs, and scored on a three-yard touchdown run as the Bombers held off a late rally by Hamilton in front of 26,454 fans at Investors Group Field.

Receivers Weston Dressler and Nic Demski caught touchdowns of 10 and 34 yards, respectively, for Winnipeg while Justin Medlock converted two of his three field goal attempts.

Hamilton QB Jeremiah Masoli could not rally his team to victory when the chips were down.

He completed 17 of his 27 pass attempts for 251 yards and a 15-yard touchdown throw to receiver Brandon Banks, who made six receptions for 106 yards.

“That last drive, I mean it’s the defence plus the crowd… you know, kudos to the fans."

Cats running back Alex Green had a productive outing, rushing 16 times for 63 yards and a pair of one-yard touchdowns.

Winnipeg’s Adam Bighill had a monster game. He recorded a team high of seven defensive tackles, a sack and a forced fumble. Hamilton’s Simoni Lawrence made a game high of eight tackles and also had a fumble recovery.

The Ticats played an undisciplined game after committing 13 penalties for 124 yards. Winnipeg was called for five penalties for 74 yards.

Hamilton is now on its second of three bye weeks and will next play Aug. 23 versus the Edmonton Eskimos (5-3) at Tim Hortons Field.