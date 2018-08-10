Roadways closed, woman in serious condition following crash northeast of Woodstock

Oxford OPP have closed several roads in Blandford-Blenheim Township near Woodstock following a serious two vehicle crash that left one woman with serious injuries.

Emergency crews were called to Oxford Road 4 at Township Road 3 in Blandford-Blenheim Township at 3:42 p.m. Friday to reports of a two vehicle crash; both vehicles were 4-door cars.

The woman driving one of the cars was extricated and taken by air ambulance to hospital with serious injuries. The other driver and adult passengers from each vehicle were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Woodstock’s fire department and police service and Oxford County paramedics also assisted at the scene.

Police have closed Oxford Road 4 at Township Road 4, at Oxford Road 35 (Devonshire Avenue), and at Oxford Road 17. Township Road 3 is closed at Blandford Road and Lansdowne Avenue is also closed at Halifax Road.

At roughly 6:45 p.m., police stated that the roadways would be closed for several hours while technical collision investigators process the scene.