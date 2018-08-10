Crime
August 10, 2018

Durham off-duty officer charged with impaired driving after multi-vehicle collision

WHITBY, Ont. – Police east of Toronto say a veteran officer has been charged with impaired driving charge after an off-duty incident.

Durham regional police say that they responded to a multi-vehicle collision in Whitby, Ont., on Sunday night.

Police say a silver Infiniti sedan was travelling east on Taunton Road when it swerved and hit another vehicle in the next lane.

They say the sedan then hit another vehicle stopped at a red light, which caused a chain-reaction collision.

No injuries were reported.

Police say 49-year-old Bail Odei, who has been with the force since 1995, was charged with careless driving and exceeding the legal blood-alcohol limit.

They say Odei was released on a promise to appear and has been assigned to a non-frontline role.
