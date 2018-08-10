Durham off-duty officer charged with impaired driving after multi-vehicle collision
WHITBY, Ont. – Police east of Toronto say a veteran officer has been charged with impaired driving charge after an off-duty incident.
Durham regional police say that they responded to a multi-vehicle collision in Whitby, Ont., on Sunday night.
Police say a silver Infiniti sedan was travelling east on Taunton Road when it swerved and hit another vehicle in the next lane.
They say the sedan then hit another vehicle stopped at a red light, which caused a chain-reaction collision.
READ MORE: Durham police appeal for public help in identifying Oshawa hit and run suspect
No injuries were reported.
Police say 49-year-old Bail Odei, who has been with the force since 1995, was charged with careless driving and exceeding the legal blood-alcohol limit.
They say Odei was released on a promise to appear and has been assigned to a non-frontline role.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.