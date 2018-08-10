WATCH: Woman hit by vehicle as driver attempts to flee scene of collision in Brampton

Peel Regional Police say they are searching for a white vehicle and a female driver who appears in a video to be fleeing the scene of a collision in Brampton Thursday afternoon.

Police said officers responded to a call about a collision before 1 p.m. at Tournament and Wanless drives.

Officers said an argument erupted between those involved in the two-vehicle collision.

In a video posted on Twitter by Vandon Gene, he said it was his sister who was struck.

“My sister was almost killed by a deranged driver in Brampton today. Driver hit two cars, including my sister’s, and ran her over. Hit and Run,” the tweet read.

The video appears to begin after the collision occurred with an argument taking place between multiple people and the driver of a white vehicle who those at the scene claim was responsible for the incident.

In the video, the female driver can be seen repeatedly heard saying she wants to leave while another woman, who appears to be on the phone calling police, blocks her.

The driver can be seen trying to drive away from the scene while the other woman was still in front of her vehicle.

At first, the woman in front of the car said she was just trying to walk to the sidewalk. But then she remained standing in front of the vehicle and appeared to try blocking the driver from fleeing.

The driver continued to drive at the woman and backs her up into a sign on the median in the middle of the road while also driving up on it.

The woman on the phone can be heard screaming, “Ow,” and grabbing at her leg while the driver backs up and flees the scene.

Investigators said they are still looking for the driver. Police said they have “good leads” because they have the licence plate of the vehicle.

Police said the woman hit in the video suffered minor leg pain but no serious injuries.