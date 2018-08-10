Alberta RCMP to release more information on deadly Jasper-area crash

The RCMP will release more information on a crash near Jasper, Alta., earlier this week that left six people dead and several others injured.

Police said a brief update on the crash and the victims will be provided at 3 p.m. MT Friday. The RCMP are also expected to read a statement from Tim Dye of Louisiana, the brother of one of the American victims of the crash.

Six people were killed in the fiery head-on crash on Highway 93 south of Jasper on Tuesday evening.

RCMP said a van heading north on the highway collided head-on with a southbound Hyundai Kona. Both vehicles caught fire.

A family of five from the United States was in the van at the time, two of whom were killed. Angela Dye Elkins and her son-in-law Nick Copeland were killed in the crash. The other people in the van were Elkins’ husband, Curtis, Elkins’ daughter, Sarah Copeland, who is Nick’s wife, and a toddler.

Sarah Copeland and Curtis Elkins were seriously injured in the crash. The Copelands’ two-year-old boy escaped unscathed.

Four Banff restaurant workers were in the Hyundai Kona, all of whom were killed. The victims have been identified as Anand Singh Panwar, Pawan Kathait, Gelek Wangmo and Ganesh Anala.

A third vehicle that swerved to avoid the crash ended up in the ditch. Two people inside the vehicle suffered minor injuries, RCMP said.

