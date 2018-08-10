Woodland Avenue has Beaconsfield residents eyeing speed limit

Beaconsfield residents are worried that Woodland Avenue has become so busy with traffic that it might be necessary to lower the speed limit.

Some residents say it’s become a “race track” that is the favourite strip of drag racing teens and harried commuters rushing to make the light. A call surfaced on Facebook recently to lower Woodland Avenue’s speed limit.

There's a movement afoot to lower the speed limit of Woodland Avenue down from its current 50 km/hr mark. Sometimes drivers fly through the suburban Beaconsfield street. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/FyKfZ85Jaa — Billy Shields (@billyshields) August 10, 2018

“Woodland Avenue is just a speed zone,” said Peter LeFloche, who lives on the street. “People are driving through here constantly, ripping down the street.”

Yet neither LeFloche nor neighbour Kevin Eperjesy want to lower the speed limit, just encourage better driving. “The street hasn’t changed, the traffic flow has. A lot of people don’t drive very responsibly,” Eperjesy said.

One of the reasons cars go so fast on Woodland — it's a suburban street that feeds right into Highway 20 and the commuter rail network. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/hDBSUwb1fW — Billy Shields (@billyshields) August 10, 2018

Global News reached out to Beaconsfield Mayor George Bourelle but he didn’t return calls seeking comment by deadline.