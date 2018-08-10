Edmonton Traffic

August 10, 2018 9:55 am

Bystanders pull driver from vehicle after crash in south Edmonton

By Online Supervisor  Global News

One person was taken to hospital after a crash on the 91 Street overpass above Whitemud Drive Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018.

Two pedestrians were quick to jump into action Thursday night, pulling a driver from a vehicle before it burst into flames.

The crash happened on the 91 Street overpass above Whitemud Drive during the supper hour Thursday.

Police said a vehicle veered into oncoming traffic before hitting a couple of other vehicles, the median and then flipping over. The vehicle came to a stop on the pedestrian walkway. Two wheels could be seen in the field off the road.

One person was taken to hospital after a crash on the 91 Street overpass above Whitemud Drive Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018.

Two people passing by the scene pulled out the driver before the vehicle burst into flames. Police said the driver was taken to hospital but that the injuries weren’t serious.

Police are investigating and haven’t ruled out the driver having a possible medical episode.

