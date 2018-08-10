Winnipeg Fall/Winter Leisure Guide now available
Winnipeggers will soon have the chance to register for fall and winter activities around the city.
The fall and winter leisure guide is now available online and at city pools, libraries, and leisure centres.
Registration will begin August 28 at 8 a.m. for all activities with the exception of winter swimming and skating lessons.
You can register online, call 311, or sign up in person at the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex and the Louis Riel Library.
WATCH: Thousands of activities available for people of all ages in Leisure Guide
