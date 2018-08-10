Winnipeg Fall/Winter Leisure Guide now available

Winnipeggers will soon have the chance to register for fall and winter activities around the city.

The fall and winter leisure guide is now available online and at city pools, libraries, and leisure centres.

NEW combined Fall 2018/Winter 2019 Leisure Guide available today at civic pools, libraries, leisure centres and online at: https://t.co/Pwp01eu7O3 pic.twitter.com/uyy0joD56M — City of Winnipeg (@cityofwinnipeg) August 9, 2018

Registration will begin August 28 at 8 a.m. for all activities with the exception of winter swimming and skating lessons.

You can register online, call 311, or sign up in person at the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex and the Louis Riel Library.

