Cyclist struck near Kelowna hospital

Emergency crews were called to Cadder Avenue at Pandosy Street 10 p.m. Thursday night when a cyclist was struck down, about a block away from Kelowna General Hospital.

The accident blocked the southbound lane of Pandosy while paramedics attended to the male victim.

Police say the cyclist was impaired and ran a red light as he rode down Cadder.

The cyclist struck a pickup truck that was waiting for the light at Pandosy.

He was taken to hospital with undetermined, but what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

A 58-year-old man died Tuesday when his bike collided with a pickup truck on Richter Street near downtown Kelowna.

READ MORE: Cyclist in Richter Street collision has died: Police