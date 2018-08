New Harvey Weinstein, Steven Seagal, Anthony Anderson sex assault cases under review

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office said on Thursday that it was reviewing new sexual assault cases involving three celebrities: film producer Harvey Weinstein, action movie star Steven Seagal, and actor Anthony Anderson, the star of the television comedy series Black-ish.

The case involving Weinstein brings to six the number under review by Los Angeles prosecutors.

District Attorney spokesman Greg Risling did not give details of the allegations or when the alleged assaults took place.

Representatives for Weinstein and Seagal did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Thursday.

Weinstein has been charged in New York with three cases of sexual assault. He has been accused by more than 70 women of sexual misconduct, including rape, but has denied ever having non-consensual sex with anyone.

The initial accusations against Weinstein in 2017 sparked the #MeToo social media movement that has seen many people publicly accuse men in business, politics and entertainment of sexual misconduct and many resigned as a result.

Seagal, 66, the star of 1980s movies like Under Siege, was made a Russian citizen by President Vladimir Putin in 2016 and earlier this month was made a special representative for Russian-U.S. humanitarian ties.

The claims involving Anderson, 47, were first reported by U.S. media in July.

Entertainment news website “The Blast” said a woman had filed a report with Los Angeles police accusing Anderson of assaulting her last year after she catered an event thrown by the actor.

Representatives for Anderson said in a statement that authorities have not contacted him or his representatives about the matter.

“It’s unfortunate that anyone can file a police report whether it is true or false,” the statement said. “Anthony unequivocally disputes the claim.”

Anderson was nominated last month for an Emmy award for his performance as the head of an African-American family in the comedy series Black-ish.