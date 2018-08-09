Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm watch for London-Middlesex

While all of southern Ontario has been under a severe thunderstorm watch for much of the afternoon, London-Middlesex is now under a warning.

READ MORE: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for southern Ontario

Environment Canada issued the warning just after 5:20 p.m. Thursday.

At that time, the weather agency said it was tracking a storm 8 kilometres north of Ailsa Craig that was moving southeast at 40 km/h.

The areas expected to be hit include London, Lucan, Ilderton, Denfield, Elginfield, Granton, Arva, Bryanston and Thorndale.

Environment Canada says the storm is capable of producing very strong wind gusts and up to nickel size hail in addition to heavy rain.