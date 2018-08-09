Canada
August 9, 2018 5:35 pm

‘Violent’ man wanted by Hamilton police

By Reporter  Global News

Hamilton police are seeking a man described as violent.

Hamilton Police
A A

A man described as violent is wanted by Hamilton police.

READ MORE: Two accidents involving cyclists in Hamilton in less than 24 hours

They are searching for 41-year-old James Robert Tupper, who is believed to be in the Hamilton or Burlington areas.

Police say Tupper is wanted for uttering threats, criminal harassment, breach of probation and failing to report to probation.

READ MORE: Personal support worker accused of defrauding patient: Halton Police

If you see Tupper, police ask that members of the public to not approach him, since he is considered dangerous, but call 911 instead.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
dangerou
Hamilton Police
HamOnt
jamesroberttupper
Man
man wanted Hamilton police
Police
Tupper
Wanted

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News