‘Violent’ man wanted by Hamilton police

A man described as violent is wanted by Hamilton police.

They are searching for 41-year-old James Robert Tupper, who is believed to be in the Hamilton or Burlington areas.

Police say Tupper is wanted for uttering threats, criminal harassment, breach of probation and failing to report to probation.

If you see Tupper, police ask that members of the public to not approach him, since he is considered dangerous, but call 911 instead.