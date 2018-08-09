Westmount residents bracing for upcoming extra loud Turcot work

Westmount residents are bracing themselves for upcoming work on the Turcot interchange that will produce high levels of noise of up to 90 decibels.

That’s the equivalent of having a Boeing 747 landing nearby or a rubber duck constantly going off in your ear.

The reason? Transports Quebec will be sandblasting the highway’s retaining walls and applying a special coating to help remove graffiti more easily.

Work will begin Aug. 18 and wrap up at the end of September. It’ll cover two areas in the southern part of Highway 136 East, moving towards the west.

Westmounters are already abuzz.

“It’s going to cause issues for sure. People are going to complain, for sure, 100 per cent,” said Westmount resident Mustafa Kamal.

“The graffiti just drives me crazy. I think it’s good work, but the noise — I’m not very sure about that,” Adelina Alexandreu said.

Transports Quebec says they are putting mitigation measures in place, such as installing temporary noise barriers and acoustic panels around some of the equipment.

Spokesperson Caroline Larose says the work is short-term pain for long-term gain.

“When you’re in your home listening to the workers perform, you don’t think of that. But having nice structures, having nice walls in front of you for the years to come, I think this is what you have to keep in mind,” she said.

The city of Westmount says it is in close contact with Transports Quebec and will be monitoring the impact of the job.

It’s encouraging people to attend the upcoming Turcot neighbourhood meetings at the end of the month and voice their opinions.

The meetings take place Aug. 22 at 7 p.m. at Victoria Hall and Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. at 75 Sir-George-Étienne-Cartier Square.