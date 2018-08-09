Tidal turbine can’t stay in the water indefinitely, N.S. minister says

Nova Scotia’s energy minister says a massive, experimental in-stream tidal turbine can’t be allowed to sit at the bottom of the Bay of Fundy for an extended period of time.

Derek Mombourquette says the province is monitoring developments as questions remain about the future of the Cape Sharp Tidal turbine project.

Cape Sharp is a joint venture between OpenHydro, which is now in the midst of bankruptcy protection, and Halifax-based Emera Inc.

OpenHydro’s bankruptcy was prompted by Paris-based Naval Energies’ decision to pull funding from its Dublin-based subsidiary.

Last month, Cape Sharp Tidal successfully connected the two megawatt turbine to Nova Scotia’s electricity grid.

Mombourquette says he is waiting to see a contingency plan from creditors and those still involved with the project and he plans to meet with Emera officials.

Mombourquette wouldn’t put a timeline on the province’s patience as the regulator of the project.