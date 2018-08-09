Average yields as harvest gets underway in Saskatchewan

Yields range from average to well-below average as harvest is underway in the province.

Saskatchewan Agriculture reported Thursday one per cent of the crop is combined and two per cent swathed or ready to straight-cut.

Harvest is most advanced in the south, with three per cent combined. Many farmers in central and northern regions are expecting to be in the field in the coming weeks.

Overall, 55 per cent of fall rye, 15 per cent of winter wheat, eight per cent of field peas, and seven per cent of lentils are in the bin. One per cent of the canola crop is swathed.

Most crops are reported to be in fair condition, with later seeded crops needing rain to help heads and pods fill.

Topsoil conditions have improved slightly in the past week due to scattered rainfall. Crop land topsoil moisture is rated 42 per cent adequate, 40 per cent short, and 18 per cent very short.

Hay land and pasture topsoil moisture is rated 32 per cent adequate, 41 per cent short, and 27 per cent very short.

The lack of moisture has impacted hay yields, which are below average.

Dryland hay yields are reported at 1.1 tons per acre for alfalfa and alfalfa/bromegrass; 0.9 ton per acre for other tame hay; 1.0 ton per acre for wild hay and 1.6 tons per acre for greenfeed.

Estimated average irrigated hay yields are 2.8 tons per acre for alfalfa; 2.7 tons per acre for alfalfa/bromegrass; 2.2 tons per acre for other tame hay; 2.0 tons per acre for wild hay and 3.3 tons per acre for greenfeed.

High temperatures, strong winds, and the lack of moisture contributed to the majority of crop damage in the past week, and hail damaged crops in the Cabri and Leader areas.