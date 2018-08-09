Global News
August 9, 2018 2:14 pm
Updated: August 9, 2018 2:15 pm

Episode 21: Remember Me

By Reporter  Global News
palliative3

Shawn Fowler walks the streets of downtown Calgary

Nate Luit
shawn

58-year-old Shawn Fowler has been diagnosed with terminal cancer

Jill Croteau
shawn2

Shawn Fowler explores the streets of downtown Calgary

Jill Croteau
palliative1

78-year-old Jerome is currently living in a harm reduction facility.

Nate Luit
palliative2

Kevin is vulnerably housed and has cancer

Nate Luit
rachel

Nurse Rachael Edwards talks with patient Jerome

Nate Luit
simon

Dr. Simon Colgan shares time with patient Kevin

Nate Luit

Those living on the streets of Calgary are dying decades earlier than the life expectancy for the average person. Often they are alone, without a family to support them in the final days. They are sometimes judged for how they’ve lived but a dedicated medical team is ensuring dignity in the way they’re dying. They tirelessly devote themselves to providing end of life care to the homeless. Jill Croteau and Nate Luit follow this mobile palliative care team as they treat the terminally ill on the streets of Calgary.

 
