Episode 21: Remember Me

Those living on the streets of Calgary are dying decades earlier than the life expectancy for the average person. Often they are alone, without a family to support them in the final days. They are sometimes judged for how they’ve lived but a dedicated medical team is ensuring dignity in the way they’re dying. They tirelessly devote themselves to providing end of life care to the homeless. Jill Croteau and Nate Luit follow this mobile palliative care team as they treat the terminally ill on the streets of Calgary.