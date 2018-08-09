U.S. plans to add Space Force to military by 2020, calling it next ‘war-fighting domain’

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence announced plans Thursday for the country’s military to encompass a “Space Force” by 2020.

The vice president was at the Pentagon, and revealed the plans alongside Defense Secretary James Mattis.

Pence said the move was “a natural evolution” for the U.S. military, which has expanded in the past with additions such as an air force.

WATCH: Pence outlines four actions being taken to establish Space Force

The Space Force would be the sixth branch of the military, which currently consists of the Air Force, Navy, Coast Guard, Marine Corps and Army.

But before that, Congressional approval is needed.

“Ultimately, Congress must act to establish this new department, which will organize, train and equip the United States Space Force,” Pence said.

The vice president cited Russia and China as threats to U.S. space-based capabilities, saying the country intends to be a leader.

Pence echoed earlier statements by U.S. President Donald Trump and Mattis that space is becoming a “war-fighting domain” and needs to be treated as much.

“We need to address space as a developing war fighting domain and a combatant command is certainly one thing that we can — we can establish,” Mattis said earlier this week.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.